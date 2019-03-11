Retiring Oak Grove teacher made every student feel special

hello

For the last 29 years, anyone who visited Kathy Mahoney at Oak Grove School knew exactly where to find her: Room 201.

George H.W. Bush was president, "Home Alone" was popular at the box office and a proposal for the World Wide Web was about to be pitched when this concrete block room became her base of operations.

"I taught my own three children here, and now my grandchildren are going here," says the longtime eighth-grade social studies teacher. "To me, it's home."

The Florida native began her teaching career in 1973, but Oak Grove is where she has left an indelible mark.

After teaching an estimated 5,000 students at the Green Oaks school, Mahoney will be retiring at the end of this school year. And though well past the age at which many teachers call it a career, in the minds of her students, colleagues and the community, Mahoney is far from her expiration date.

"She didn't lecture like a normal teacher," said former student Samantha Burkett, now a junior at Libertyville High School. "She gets so into it, and that makes the kids want to learn more."

Those lessons have extended outside Room 201, where multiple siblings in many families have been taught by "Mrs. Mahoney." She lived within walking distance of Oak Grove School for most of her tenure and often sees former students or their parents while out and about.

Burkett said Mahoney calls her Sammy.

"It's so cool she remembers my name. She remembers everyone. It's special to have that connection with a teacher," Burkett said.

With world events and historic milestones as source material, Mahoney remains a motivated educator who has left an impression on most everyone in her realm.

"She makes every student feel like they're her favorite," said Libertyville resident Tricia Reagan, whose three kids took Mahoney's class. "She brings them to a different place, and it's a place they all want to be."

Mahoney is not one to seek thanks or praise, but walking through the halls of Libertyville High School with her is like being with a celebrity. Former students flock to speak with her, noted Oak Grove Principal Andrew Fenton.

"That's certainly not something she asks for, but it's who she is," Fenton said. "She's not really comfortable taking the credit, but she deserves it."

Her secret? Mahoney says educators should not lose sight of how each child needs someone -- and that each is a gift.

"You have to be passionate and knowledgeable about your subject area and treat each child as if they were your own," Mahoney said.

It's obvious Mahoney commands respect.

"It's not a fear thing," Fenton added. "They genuinely like her. They don't want to let her down."

Students also admire her energy and immersion into a subject, which on a recent day involved economics, climate, agriculture, public policy and other variables in a topic called "Was the Dust Bowl a Perfect Storm?"

Many hands instantly shot up when a visitor asked what they liked about class.

"Mrs. Mahoney has this passion about history that's hard to come across. It's much easier to learn. " said 14-year old Kaj Sorensen of Green Oaks.

"There's not really a dull moment in this class," adds Riley Kurland, 14, of Libertyville. "You don't walk in expecting another regular day."

Special education teacher and longtime colleague Kathleen Zurawski says Mahoney encourages students to apply lessons from the past to current events. And while connecting with students using technology, she also imparts traditional life lessons, like the value of a firm handshake.

"She has a way of influencing students that is unmatched by any other teacher. I refer to this as 'magical pixie dust'" Zurawski said in a letter of recommendation to the Illinois State Board of Education when Mahoney was nominated for 2018-19 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Lonny Lemon, superintendent of the single-school Oak Grove District 68, said Mahoney had a good chance to take that title, but since the winner traditionally takes a year off to share their wisdom with other educators and Mahoney is retiring, a new category was created for her. She was honored last fall as a "distinguished educator" at the Those Who Excel award program.

"She is truly a legend here," Lemon said.

Mahoney also is well known in the Oak Grove community as the force behind the long-running annual Veterans Day ceremony attended by hundreds of spectators and veterans. Months in advance, Mahoney puts students in charge of invitations, decorations, food, speeches and public relations for a memorable event.

If asked, Lemon said, thousands of students and families would immediately say Mahoney was the person who best represents the school and made the largest impact during their time at Oak Grove.

"When students return and share their journeys and successes, I find the common theme is that they knew someone cared about them as a student and held them to high standards," Mahoney said.

"It's been my room for 29 years," she added. "It's going to be hard to leave."