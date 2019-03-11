 
News

How people can help family in fatal Aurora fire

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 3/11/2019 1:49 PM
  • Aurora and state fire officials continue to investigate a Feb. 28 fire that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured her mother and younger sister.

Efforts continue to help a family whose 4-year-old daughter died Feb. 28 in a house fire in Aurora.

There is a fundraiser all day Thursday at Aurelio's Pizza, 320 W. State St. People who bring in a fundraising flier will have 15 percent of their bill donated to the March family.

The flier is available on Facebook in the "What's Happening in Geneva" page. It is good for carryout, delivery and dine-in orders.

Ryan March, 4, was killed in the fire, in the family's townhouse on the 1800 block of Carnation Court. Her mother, Sadie, and an infant sister escaped. Father Chris was not home at the time.

The baby girl is still hospitalized, according to posts on two GoFundMe.com pages and relatives' and friends' Facebook pages.

Aurora and the State Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

The GoFundMe campaigns have raised $55,915 as of Monday afternoon.

