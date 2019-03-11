Feder: WGN family and friends remember a fallen wizard

hello

Magician Marshall Brodien, best remembered as Wizzo the Wizard from The Bozo Show. Photo courtesy Marshall Brodien

The flag in front of WGN-Channel 9 studios was lowered to half-mast Friday to honor Marshall Brodien, the famed Chicago magician who played Wizzo the Wizard on "Bozo's Circus" and "The Bozo Show" from 1968 to 1994 on the Tribune Broadcasting station, Robert Feder writes.

Earlier that day Brodien died of complications from Alzheimer's at 84. The outpouring of tributes that followed, led by longtime friend and WGN entertainment reporter Dean Richards, underscored not only a genuine affection for Brodien, but the deep connection "Chicago's Very Own" has with generations of viewers.

Get the full report, and Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.