Des Plaines woman killed when struck by vehicle in Niles

A 61-year-old Des Plaines died Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle as she walked along Golf Road in Niles, police said.

Annamma Abraham was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m. Sunday, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where she'd been taken after the crash earlier in the evening.

According to Niles police, Abraham was walking east along the curb in 8600 block of Golf Road, just west of Milwaukee Avenue, at about 8:46 p.m. when she was hit by a Honda driven by a 46-year-old Glenview woman.

The driver stopped immediately and remained at the scene, authorities said. At this time, there is no indication the driver was impaired and she is cooperating fully with investigations, according to police.

Abraham was taken by the Niles Fire Department to Lutheran General and pronounced dead in the emergency room, police said. An official cause of death determination by the Cook County medical examiner's office is pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.