Des Plaines' new parking garage, police station addition could cost $20M

A rendering shows plans for a new parking garage and 22,000-square-foot addition to double the size of the Des Plaines police station at the downtown municipal campus. In all, the work is expected to cost the city up to $20.9 million. Courtesy of the city of Des Plaines

Des Plaines is taking the first steps in an $18.1 million to $20.9 million plan to build a new downtown parking garage and double the size of its police station.

The projects would be completed in phases, with the city first constructing a 274-space parking structure northeast of city hall, followed by a 22,000-square-foot addition to the police station. The new garage would replace the existing 91-space structure that officials say has fallen into disrepair.

The city council unanimously voted last week to hire Hoffman Estates-based Walker Consultants for about $620,000 to design the garage, which is estimated to cost about $9.3 million. The police station expansion could cost $8.8 million to $11.6 million, depending on whether the city decides to borrow money to pay for construction.

"The time has come to do something," said 7th Ward Alderman Don Smith, the chairman of the public works committee.

The police station "is entirely inadequate right now for the size of our community and the size of our police force," he said.

According to preliminary plans, the parking garage would have a secured underground level for police vehicles and three stories above ground for other city employees. The existing parking garage has space for only 91 vehicles, forcing employees to park along nearby streets and Metropolitan Square.

The new parking deck also could accommodate visitor parking and patrons of the Des Plaines Theatre in the evenings.

City officials say maintaining the existing garage, which was built in 1976, has cost about $414,000 since 2015. Yearly costs to keep it functional will continue to be at least $100,000, officials said.

After the new garage is complete, city officials recommend starting an expansion of the police station, which was built in 1971. The proposed 22,000-square-foot addition located on an existing parking lot for police vehicles would add space for detectives, new locker rooms and a new roll call area.

Police Chief Bill Kushner said the aging facility is in desperate need of an upgrade.

"We have showers that I would not wash my dog in," Kushner said.

The parking garage could be complete by 2021, officials said.

An estimated completion date for the police station addition hasn't been established because the city has not determined the funding for that part of the project.