Fashion meets compassion in Hoffman Estates

hello

Fashion for a good cause was the theme Sunday when the Stonegate Conference and Banquet Centre in Hoffman Estates played host for the seventh annual Hope's in Style show and fundraiser to benefit less fortunate families in Guatemala.

The organization Hope's In was founded by Barrington High School alumnae and twin sisters Courtney McGovern and Ashley Quigley after they took a service trip to Guatemala to help the group Kids Around the World. Since then, they've raised thousands to assist families living in the Guatemala City garbage dump communities -- and they're developing a next generation of humanitarian leaders.

"My family took us on service trips to Guatemala when I was young, and I just fell in love with it," McGovern said Sunday.

She said 100 percent of the money raised through the fashion show will go to building homes and providing medical care and other programs aimed at improving the life of people in Guatemala.

The fashion show featured styles from more than 50 local high school students who showed their creations on the runway.

To learn more about Hope's In and its Guatemalan partner organization, visit www.hopesin.org.