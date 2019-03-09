Funeral Wednesday for McHenry County sheriff's deputy

A visitation and funeral will be held this week for McHenry County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Rockford.

Keltner, 35, of the Crystal Lake area, was shot on Thursday by Floyd E. Brown of Springfield, who fled through a window of the third-story hotel room and was later apprehended after a six-hour standoff downstate along Interstate 55, authorities said.

McHenry County sheriff's office officials announced that Keltner's visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service, 10763 Dundee Road in Huntley. A formal law enforcement walk-through is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said the funeral will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road in the village.

Keltner, who had a wife and two children, was a 13-year police veteran who comes from a law enforcement family. His brother works for the DuPage County sheriff's office, from which his father retired.

Lake County sheriff's police Detective Eric Kaechele, who works on a gang task force, remembered Keltner as a "stand-up guy and awesome cop." Kaechele said Saturday he got to know Keltner over the past five or six years, working with him on a warrants unit and collaborating on narcotics cases that involved McHenry and Lake counties.

"I could tell that he was smart," Kaechele said. "He knew what he was doing. Like I said, he was a leader. And I think, profession aside, all of us for sure at the Lake County sheriff's office are here to support people that were closer to him and worked with him on a more frequent basis. And of course, the family also."

Keltner, who graduated from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park in 2001, served in the Army before going into law enforcement.

Authorities said Keltner was shot while trying to serve the arrest warrant on Brown with the U.S. Marshals Service in Rockford.

McHenry County sheriff's police said plans have yet to be finalized regarding the funeral procession route for Keltner.