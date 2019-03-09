Chicago cop shot while serving warrant

A 19-year-old woman was in custody Saturday night after a Chicago police officer was shot in the shoulder while executing a search warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons at a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The woman's mother told the Sun-Times in an interview that her daughter called her on her cellphone frantic that someone was trying to break into their home.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said police had identified themselves while executing the warrant.

The 34-year-old police officer, who's been on the force for more than four years, was shot in the shoulder at 7:18 p.m. through the rear door of the two-story home in the 2700 block of West Potomac, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

