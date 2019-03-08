 
Columns

Feder: Justin Kaufmann to revive WGN's 'Extension 720'

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 3/8/2019 6:44 AM
hello
  • Justin Kaufmann

    Justin Kaufmann

Justin Kaufmann, who's been a full-time contributor to Steve Cochran's morning show since last June, is returning to evenings on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting March 15, he'll host a new version of "Extension 720" from 7 to 10 p.m. weeknights (except on Mondays when "Andrea Darlas & The Reporters" airs and on nights when play-by-play sports airs).

For the full report, and more Chicago media news, go to robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 