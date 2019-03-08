Feder: Justin Kaufmann to revive WGN's 'Extension 720'

Justin Kaufmann, who's been a full-time contributor to Steve Cochran's morning show since last June, is returning to evenings on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting March 15, he'll host a new version of "Extension 720" from 7 to 10 p.m. weeknights (except on Mondays when "Andrea Darlas & The Reporters" airs and on nights when play-by-play sports airs).

For the full report, and more Chicago media news, go to robertfeder.com.