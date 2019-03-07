Meet the 2018-19 Daily Herald Leadership Team

Welcome to a glimpse of the future.

Today we announce the 2018-19 Daily Herald Leadership Team, suburban high school students who represent some of the best of their generation -- hard-working, dedicated, eager to lead.

Leadership Team students are volunteers, always among the first to go where the need is in their schools, communities and houses of worship.

But more than that they are leaders: organizing, recruiting, soliciting donations and infusing their passion into others, all to serve a need in their communities or on the other side of the world.

They are young, but they have learned how to get things done, and you will be fascinated to read what they have accomplished. We are proud to introduce our 2018-19 Leadership Team.