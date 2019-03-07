 
Education

Meet the 2018-19 Daily Herald Leadership Team

 
Posted3/7/2019 5:42 AM
hello
  • The 2018-19 Northwest Suburban Daily Herald Leadership team. Front row, from left: Lidia Mena, Palatine High School; Zoe Robertson, Buffalo Grove High School; middle row, from left: Anne MacDonald, Barrington High School; Maegan Jong, Fremd High School and Maura Hogaboom, St. Viator High School; back row, from left: Jack Knott, Prospect High School; Megan Pasquarelli, Schaumburg High School; Nicole Lach, Maine East High School; Amalia Sordo-Palacios, St. Viator High School; and Rajat Mittal, Conant High School.

      The 2018-19 Northwest Suburban Daily Herald Leadership team. Front row, from left: Lidia Mena, Palatine High School; Zoe Robertson, Buffalo Grove High School; middle row, from left: Anne MacDonald, Barrington High School; Maegan Jong, Fremd High School and Maura Hogaboom, St. Viator High School; back row, from left: Jack Knott, Prospect High School; Megan Pasquarelli, Schaumburg High School; Nicole Lach, Maine East High School; Amalia Sordo-Palacios, St. Viator High School; and Rajat Mittal, Conant High School. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The members of the 2018-2019 Daily Herald Lake County Leadership Team meet for a group photo at the Grayslake Area Public Library. From left, they are: Amelia Lee, Stevenson High School; Aandal Sridas, Grayslake Central High School; Jack Mulcrone, Vernon Hills High School; Ellie Nerheim, Warren Township High School; Janhvi Dubey, Warren Township High School; Sean Seidl, Carmel Catholic High School; Diego Cisneros, Mundelein High School; Jillian Hoffstadt, Mundelein High School; Molly Graton, Libertyville High School; and Grace Herrmann, Grayslake Central High School.

      The members of the 2018-2019 Daily Herald Lake County Leadership Team meet for a group photo at the Grayslake Area Public Library. From left, they are: Amelia Lee, Stevenson High School; Aandal Sridas, Grayslake Central High School; Jack Mulcrone, Vernon Hills High School; Ellie Nerheim, Warren Township High School; Janhvi Dubey, Warren Township High School; Sean Seidl, Carmel Catholic High School; Diego Cisneros, Mundelein High School; Jillian Hoffstadt, Mundelein High School; Molly Graton, Libertyville High School; and Grace Herrmann, Grayslake Central High School. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the 2018-19 Daily Herald DuPage County Leadership Team, from left: Ahmad Raza, Islamic Foundation High School; Quinn Fulmer, Lake Park High School; Sean Fu, Neuqua Valley High School; Matteo Caulfield, Benet Academy; Mary Therese Jacobs, Benet Academy; Katherine Ho, Naperville Central High School; Anuva Shandilya, Neuqua Valley High School; Arya Chawla, Hinsdale Central High School; and Selam Kahsay, Wheaton North High School. Not pictured is Olivia Benson of Waubonsie Valley High School.

      Members of the 2018-19 Daily Herald DuPage County Leadership Team, from left: Ahmad Raza, Islamic Foundation High School; Quinn Fulmer, Lake Park High School; Sean Fu, Neuqua Valley High School; Matteo Caulfield, Benet Academy; Mary Therese Jacobs, Benet Academy; Katherine Ho, Naperville Central High School; Anuva Shandilya, Neuqua Valley High School; Arya Chawla, Hinsdale Central High School; and Selam Kahsay, Wheaton North High School. Not pictured is Olivia Benson of Waubonsie Valley High School. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the 2018-19 Fox Valley Leadership Team gathered at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Clockwise from far left: Kayla Dalisay, Batavia High School; Emily Earl, Aurora Central Catholic High School; Mariana Byker, Hampshire High School; Amit Somalwar, Illinois Math and Science Academy; Dominik Bogacz, Crystal Lake South High School; Victoria Layman, West Aurora High School; Kylie Harrier, St. Charles East High School; Hannah Rose Doherty, Jacobs High School; Megan Ronzone, Rosary High School; and Akshaya P. Raghavan, Illinois Math and Science Academy.

      Members of the 2018-19 Fox Valley Leadership Team gathered at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Clockwise from far left: Kayla Dalisay, Batavia High School; Emily Earl, Aurora Central Catholic High School; Mariana Byker, Hampshire High School; Amit Somalwar, Illinois Math and Science Academy; Dominik Bogacz, Crystal Lake South High School; Victoria Layman, West Aurora High School; Kylie Harrier, St. Charles East High School; Hannah Rose Doherty, Jacobs High School; Megan Ronzone, Rosary High School; and Akshaya P. Raghavan, Illinois Math and Science Academy. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Welcome to a glimpse of the future.

Today we announce the 2018-19 Daily Herald Leadership Team, suburban high school students who represent some of the best of their generation -- hard-working, dedicated, eager to lead.

Leadership Team students are volunteers, always among the first to go where the need is in their schools, communities and houses of worship.

But more than that they are leaders: organizing, recruiting, soliciting donations and infusing their passion into others, all to serve a need in their communities or on the other side of the world.

They are young, but they have learned how to get things done, and you will be fascinated to read what they have accomplished. We are proud to introduce our 2018-19 Leadership Team.

Related Coverage
Northwest Suburban Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
Related Article
Northwest Suburban Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
 
Lake County Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
Related Article
Lake County Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
 
Northwest Suburban Leadership Team, 2018-2019
Related Article
Northwest Suburban Leadership Team, 2018-2019
 
Fox Valley Leadership Team, 2018-2019
Related Article
Fox Valley Leadership Team, 2018-2019
 
DuPage County Leadership Team, 2018-2019
Related Article
DuPage County Leadership Team, 2018-2019
 
Fox Valley Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
Related Article
Fox Valley Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
 
Thank you to our 2018-19 Leadership Team judges
Related Article
Thank you to our 2018-19 Leadership Team judges
 
Lake County Leadership Team, 2018-2019
Related Article
Lake County Leadership Team, 2018-2019
 
DuPage County Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
Related Article
DuPage County Leadership Team Honorable Mentions, 2018-2019
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 