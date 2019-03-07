McHenry County officer shot at hotel in Rockford

Area law enforcement vehicles gather near the scene of a shooting Thursday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford. A McHenry County Sheriff's deputy was wounded in the shooting, authorities said. ABC 7 CHICAGO

Police responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford Thursday morning, where authorities say a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy was shot. ABC 7 Chicago

Area law enforcement vehicles gather near the scene of a shooting in Rockford in which a McHenry County Sheriff's detective was injured. Associated Press

A McHenry County Sheriff's detective was shot this morning at a hotel in Rockford and the suspect led police on a high-speed chase before spinning out on Interstate 55, according to police and media reports.

The officer was "severely injured" and is at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, said David Devane, chief administrative officer for the McHenry County Sheriff's office. He declined to name the officer pending notification of relatives and "other factors," he said.

Rockford police said in a news release that officers responded about 9:15 a.m. at Extended Stay America, 747 N. Bell School Road, for a call to assist U.S. Marshals agents after a report of shots fired.

The marshals were trying to arrest Floyd Brown, 39, of Springfield, on an outstanding warrant, police said.

ABC 7 Chicago reports Floyd led police on a high-speed chase before spinning out on Interstate 55 near mile marker 133 in Logan County. Illinois State Police said Brown is sitting inside his vehicle. The interstate is shut down in both directions in that area.

The state police SWAT team was on the scene and crisis negotiation officers are on the way, according to the report.