McHenry County deputy dies after being shot at Rockford hotel; suspect in standoff on I-55

A McHenry County sheriff's deputy died after being shot this morning while working with federal agents at a Rockford hotel, and the suspect is in a standoff with state police along Interstate 55 northeast of Springfield, authorities said.

Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, a 13-year veteran, died shortly after 3:30 p.m. at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, said David Devane, chief administrative officer for the McHenry County sheriff's office.

The deputy was assigned to the sheriff's apprehension unit that was assisting U.S. Marshals agents trying to arrest Floyd Brown, 39, of Springfield, on an outstanding warrant at the Extended Stay America, 747 N. Bell School Road, police said.

Rockford police said in a news release that officers responded about 9:15 a.m. to the hotel for a call to assist marshals agents after a report of shots fired.

A woman believed to be an acquaintance of Brown was shot in the hotel room, and her injuries are believed to be nonlife threatening, Rockford Police Deputy Chief John Pozzi said. At this time, Pozzi said, it appears no law enforcement officer fired at Brown so they believe Brown shot the woman.

Illinois State Police said Brown led officers on a chase before he stopped on Interstate 55 near mile marker 133 in Logan County.

State police said Brown was sitting inside his vehicle and the interstate was closed in both directions. The state police SWAT team and crisis negotiation officers were called to the scene, authorities said. There were no updates as of 3:45 p.m., state police said.

Rockford police Lt. Kurt Whisenand said authorities believe Brown is armed. Authorities believe Brown used a rifle during the shooting at the hotel but don't know what weapons he might have now, Whisenand said.

Pozzi said they are still in the early stages of their investigation, but it appears the McHenry County officer was shot by Brown in the hotel's parking lot. Pozzi said it seems Brown, who was staying in a third-floor hotel room, jumped out a window while fleeing police.

McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks said he spoke on the phone with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is monitoring the situation.

"This is a very dark day for McHenry County and we will keep the officer and his family in our prayers," Franks said. "All law enforcement, for that matter."