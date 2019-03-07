'Fast Eddie' admits to tax evasion

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with his lawyers Thursday after pleading guilty to federal tax evasion charges. He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty Thursday to federal tax evasion charges in Chicago. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 23. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Former Chicago Alderman Edward R. "Fast Eddie" Vrdolyak pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal tax evasion charge.

His plea comes more than two years after the feds accused him of dodging taxes and impeding the IRS. A decade ago, he also pleaded guilty to fraud.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 23. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu said in court Thursday that Vrdolyak faces a maximum prison sentence of five years but is more likely to receive 24 to 30 months.

