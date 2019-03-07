'Fast Eddie' admits to tax evasion
Updated 3/7/2019 3:33 PM
Former Chicago Alderman Edward R. "Fast Eddie" Vrdolyak pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal tax evasion charge.
His plea comes more than two years after the feds accused him of dodging taxes and impeding the IRS. A decade ago, he also pleaded guilty to fraud.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 23. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu said in court Thursday that Vrdolyak faces a maximum prison sentence of five years but is more likely to receive 24 to 30 months.
