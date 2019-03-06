Semi rollover closes Route 53 ramp at Lake-Cook Road

The ramp from northbound Route 53 to eastbound Lake-Cook Road is shut down near Long Grove after a semi carrying a load of lumber spilled its payload, Sigalert is reporting.

The flatbed semi-truck remains on its side in a ditch near the road, Sigalert is reporting.

Towing crews are at the scene trying to clear the debris.

People are urged to avoid the area this morning.