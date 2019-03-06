Semi rollover closes Route 53 ramp at Lake-Cook Road
Updated 3/6/2019 6:28 AM
hello
The ramp from northbound Route 53 to eastbound Lake-Cook Road is shut down near Long Grove after a semi carrying a load of lumber spilled its payload, Sigalert is reporting.
The flatbed semi-truck remains on its side in a ditch near the road, Sigalert is reporting.
Towing crews are at the scene trying to clear the debris.
People are urged to avoid the area this morning.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.