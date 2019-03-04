Police: Elgin man charged with 5th DUI after passing out in Taco Bell drive-through

A 35-year-old Elgin man was charged with his fifth DUI after falling asleep Sunday morning in the drive-through of a Taco Bell in Elgin, according to police.

Fredi Hernandez, of the 100 block of South Commonwealth Avenue, was charged with aggravated DUI/5th offense and driving without insurance and with a suspended license.

According to an Elgin police report, officers were called at 2:36 a.m. Sunday to the Taco Bell at 304 S. McLean Blvd. for a man who had passed out in his Chevy Suburban.

Officers saw Hernandez asleep, with a clear plastic bag of suspected marijuana in the passenger seat in open view, according to the report. Once awake, Hernandez thought he was on Randall Road, which was to the west, and said he was waiting for his food, the report said.

"It should be noted that Fredi had not ordered any food yet because he did not make it to the drive-through speaker," wrote an Elgin police officer in his report.

Hernandez smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes, according to the report, which also said he refused field sobriety tests at the scene, as well as a breath test at the police station.

Hernandez is being held on $30,000 bail, meaning he must post $3,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending. He is next due in court on Friday and faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge.

Three of Hernandez's previous four DUI arrests were in 2006, 2007 and 2014, records show.

Elgin police charged Hernandez with DUI, no insurance, speeding and improper lane use after a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2006, at Raymond Avenue and May Street. He pleaded guilty in March 2018 and was sentenced to supervision and 100 hours of community service.

Hernandez was charged with DUI, no insurance and improper lane use in October 2007 by DeKalb County sheriff's deputies. He was found guilty of DUI after a bench trial in early 2009 and sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharged and ordered to undergo alcoholism treatment.

Hernandez was charged with felony aggravated DUI/3rd offense after a traffic stop in Elgin on Aug. 15, 2014; he pleaded guilty in July 2015 and was sentenced to two years of probation, 480 hours of community service and to attend a victim impact panel.