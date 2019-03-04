In Aurora's wake, Lake County sheriff to chase down revoked FOID, CCL cards

The Lake County sheriff has announced a new push to recover revoked firearm owner identification and concealed carry licenses in the wake of last month's mass shooting in an Aurora warehouse.

Detectives will be required to make contact with individuals who had a FOID card or CCL revoked by Illinois State Police almost immediately, Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. Those detectives will take steps to recover the physical FOID and CCL cards, and ensure those with revoked privileges do not possess firearms.

The new procedures, which went into effect Monday, apply to areas of the county where the sheriff's office has enforcement responsibilities, authorities said.

Detectives also will review past revocation letters dating back to 2016, Idleburg said.

"The tragedy in Aurora sent shock waves through Chicagoland and throughout the country," Idleburg said. "Our hearts go out to the City of Aurora, the victims of the tragedy, and we are grateful for the brave police officers who risked their lives to save others. I will do everything in my power to reduce the likelihood of such a tragedy in Lake County."

Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the sheriff's office receives four to eight revocation notices per month.

"While it is an added responsibility for sheriff's detectives, the overall time spent on most of these follow-ups is expected to be minimal," Covelli said.

The man who shot and killed five co-workers at the Henry Pratt Co plant in Aurora had legally obtained a FOID card from state police in January 2014, despite felony convictions in 1995 in Mississippi.

He bought a gun in March 2014, but authorities revoked his FOID card after they discovered his felony conviction when he applied for a concealed carry permit and was fingerprinted.

State police said they mailed a letter to the man on April 15, 2015, informing him his FOID card was revoked and ordering him to surrender it and any other guns he possessed.

In Illinois, a FOID card is needed for a person to possess a gun or ammunition. A person must pass a state police background check to receive a card, which is valid for 10 years.

State police said they revoked 10,818 FOID cards in 2018.

While the new Lake County procedures won't eliminate all risks, they should help keep firearms out of the hands of those who can't legally possess them, Idleburg said.

"My administration is continually evaluating ways we can take proactive approaches ensuring our communities are kept safe; and the measures we are taking regarding FOID and CCL revocations will help us keep a handle on those who are not allowed to have access to firearms," he said.

In Kane County, Sheriff Ron Hain is compiling a database to track down people in unincorporated areas who have had their FOID cards revoked. In DuPage County, Sheriff James Mendrick said he will send deputies to collect revoked FOID cards if they are not returned within 48 hours.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.