Feder: Will The Score House turn out 'epic radio'?

Can the stars of The Score survive for a week in the desert under one roof? That's the reality-show premise of an inspired stunt playing out on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Midday hosts Dan Bernstein and Connor McKnight and afternoon hosts Dan McNeil and Danny Parkins aren't just broadcasting their shows from Cubs spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. They're all occupying a rented house together in Scottsdale along with operations director Mitch Rosen, their show producers and a video producer from Entercom Chicago.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.