Comic Con III comes to Barrington library
Updated 3/3/2019 4:58 PM
hello
You didn't have to fly to San Diego to find a flock of comics enthusiasts.
On Sunday, the Barrington Area Library offered three hours of wall-to-wall fun at Comic Con III.
The event featured new talent at Artist Alley. Guests also could enjoy photo opportunities with props and cosplayers from "Game of Thrones," "Dr. Who" and "Pirates of the Caribbean."
The convention featured "cosplay contest to end all cosplay contests."
The library also offered crafts, stories and a scavenger hunt for younger patrons.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.