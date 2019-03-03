 
News

Comic Con III comes to Barrington library

 
Updated 3/3/2019 4:58 PM
hello
  • Orion Ruiz, 3, of Barrington delights in Mickey Mouse's embrace during Sunday's Comic Con III at the Barrington Area Library.

      Orion Ruiz, 3, of Barrington delights in Mickey Mouse's embrace during Sunday's Comic Con III at the Barrington Area Library. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Katerina Ebanoidze, 6, and her mother, Ana, of Lake Barrington, examine the artwork at the SEM illustration booth Sunday during Comic Con III at the Barrington Area Library.

      Katerina Ebanoidze, 6, and her mother, Ana, of Lake Barrington, examine the artwork at the SEM illustration booth Sunday during Comic Con III at the Barrington Area Library. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Illustrator Zach Lehner of Evanston visits with others Sunday during Comic Con III at Barrington Area Library. Lehner has written two volumes in his "Junior Braves" series and was working on panels for a third installment at Sunday's show.

      Illustrator Zach Lehner of Evanston visits with others Sunday during Comic Con III at Barrington Area Library. Lehner has written two volumes in his "Junior Braves" series and was working on panels for a third installment at Sunday's show. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Tristen Lappish of Zion strikes a pose Sunday during Comic Con III at the Barrington Area Library. Lappish is a member of the Windy City Ghostbusters group, which raises money for charity through public appearances.

      Tristen Lappish of Zion strikes a pose Sunday during Comic Con III at the Barrington Area Library. Lappish is a member of the Windy City Ghostbusters group, which raises money for charity through public appearances. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

You didn't have to fly to San Diego to find a flock of comics enthusiasts.

On Sunday, the Barrington Area Library offered three hours of wall-to-wall fun at Comic Con III.

The event featured new talent at Artist Alley. Guests also could enjoy photo opportunities with props and cosplayers from "Game of Thrones," "Dr. Who" and "Pirates of the Caribbean."

The convention featured "cosplay contest to end all cosplay contests."

The library also offered crafts, stories and a scavenger hunt for younger patrons.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 