Comic Con III comes to Barrington library

You didn't have to fly to San Diego to find a flock of comics enthusiasts.

On Sunday, the Barrington Area Library offered three hours of wall-to-wall fun at Comic Con III.

The event featured new talent at Artist Alley. Guests also could enjoy photo opportunities with props and cosplayers from "Game of Thrones," "Dr. Who" and "Pirates of the Caribbean."

The convention featured "cosplay contest to end all cosplay contests."

The library also offered crafts, stories and a scavenger hunt for younger patrons.