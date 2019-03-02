Elgin Community College police officer placed on leave after encounter with teens

An Elgin Community College police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after video of a confrontation with teens surfaced on social media, school officials said Saturday.

The campus police department last Tuesday responded to reports that several teens were climbing closed bleachers and using a gymnasium without authorization, Elgin Community College Police Chief David Kintz said in a statement posted on the school's Facebook page.

"The responding officers determined that the best course of action, in this case, was to escort the teens off campus," Kintz said. "During this process, one of the officers reportedly responded in a manner that is inconsistent with the values of Elgin Community College."

Kintz said the officer involved has been placed on leave while officials conduct an investigation. The department also has notified the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

"As chief, I hold our officers to a higher standard; it is my responsibility to ensure that the actions of our officers are always consistent with the values here at ECC," he said.

Kintz said he's inviting any questions or concerns about the encounter.

"We have spoken with the family involved and community leaders to hear their concerns," he said. "It is only by being made aware of situations that we can take the necessary steps. It is my pledge and my duty to keep Elgin Community College a safe space for everyone."