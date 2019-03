Close call as jets appear to fly toward each other after O'Hare takeoff

Two airplanes departing O'Hare International Airport came dangerously close to each other just after liftoff Friday afternoon, with both crews quickly taking evasive action, according to a witness and aviation officials.

They said the planes were heading east and had just taken off from parallel runways when one turned toward the other around 12:20 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a written statement that said it is investigating "a possible loss of separation" between two aircraft departing from O'Hare.

