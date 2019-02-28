Signal problems could disrupt Metra trains this afternoon

A computer glitch affecting Union Station turned normal commutes into marathons for Metra passengers this morning and getting home could be messy, the railroad said.

As of early afternoon, passengers were enduring extensive delays with some trains being canceled and others expressing or operating out of sequence, Metra officials said.

"Although we hope that the system will be operational by the evening rush, Metra riders who use Chicago Union Station should monitor service alerts on Twitter or on metrarail," the railroad reported at 1 p.m.

"Metra is in communication with Amtrak as it continues to work to restore its signal system at Union Station."

The service problems are impacting riders on routes including the Milwaukee District and BNSF, Metra's busiest line.

The trouble stems from communications issues with Amtrak's automated system, spokesman Marc Magliari said. Switching over to manual control "leads to delays," he said.

Trains between Union Station and Western Station were briefly halted around 9:45 a.m. and frustrated commuters reported sitting in rail cars for nearly three hours.

"Hey Metra at what point does offering a refund for absolutely failing to deliver acceptable service levels kick in?" BNSF riders Karl Cordes of Naperville asked on Twitter.

He experienced a two-hour delay and a train ride that lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes. "The mood in the car was one of frustration, most people (had) heads down in their phones and laptops trying to work," Cordes said.

Trains that use Ogilvie Transportation Center aren't affected.