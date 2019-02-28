Pritzker brings in new tollway board

Gov. J.B. Pritzker put his own stamp on the Illinois tollway Thursday, sweeping out the former board of directors after concerns about "corruption" at the agency involving hiring and contracts.

"It is a new day for the Illinois tollway," Pritzker said. "Our new leadership will uphold the highest ethical standards, deliver the value to taxpayers and serve Illinoisans in every corner of our state. I'm proud to usher in a new wave of transparency and accountability at this critical agency."

The incoming directors include three union officials in construction trades, two civic leaders, business executives and people with expertise in engineering and architecture.

Thursday was the deadline for Pritzker to act on a bill enacted in January ending the terms of board members after reports of cronyism at the agency.

The tollway chairman is Will Evans, an electrical engineer who is the retired president of People's Gas and North Shore Gas and now an energy consultant. The Skokie resident also serves as president of the Northwestern University Black Alumni Association.

Suburban representatives include former state Sen. Karen McConnaughay of Geneva, Western Springs Village President Alice Gallagher, Wheaton resident Stephen Davis who is chairman of The Will Group, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway President Scott Paddock of Orland Park and architect Cesar Santoy of Berwyn.

Labor representatives include International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 President James Sweeney, a former tollway director, Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters executive Gary Parinar of Shorewood and Chicago and Vicinity Laborers' District Council Business Manager Jim Connolly of Palos Park.

The governor selects tollway board directors. The most recent board was appointed by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner with some terms that had been set to expire in May. Typically, a new governor brings in a team that reflects his or her priorities but the directors finish out their terms, which is why the General Assembly's actions were so momentous.

The Daily Herald reported about the tollway board awarding a $157 million contract to a company that employed the tollway chairman's daughter and the son of the chief engineer, recruiting GOP insiders for high-paying positions, approving a $6 million contract with a politically connected PR firm and spending thousands of dollars to send staff members to banquets where tollway leaders were speakers, and more.

Tollway officials said the agency operates ethically and follows state law.

Tollway Executive Director Elizabeth Gorman is still at the agency, but usually an incoming governor will nudge the board to hire a successor.

Former tollway Chairman Robert Schillerstrom resigned Jan. 30.

"I am certain every tollway board (member) approached their work with one goal and that was to leave the agency in an improved position," Schillerstrom wrote Pritzker. "I believe we have done just that. The Illinois tollway is one of the most highly regarded networks of roads in the nation."

But in July before his election, Pritzker said this of the tollway to the Daily Herald: "We've got to make sure we get that kind of corruption out of government. We need to make sure that those kinds of self-dealing and machine politics get rooted out of state government."

The tollway has nine directors plus the Illinois Department of Transportation secretary and governor as ex officio members.

Directors are paid about $31,426 a year and the chairman receives $36,077.