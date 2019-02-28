 
News

One last lap for Arlington Heights' Olympic pool as upgrade project continues

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Posted2/28/2019 5:30 AM
hello
  • Swimmers can take a final lap --- for about a year, anyway -- this weekend at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center in Arlington Heights, where the pool will close for renovations. The center also will be renamed.

      Swimmers can take a final lap --- for about a year, anyway -- this weekend at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center in Arlington Heights, where the pool will close for renovations. The center also will be renamed. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Arlington Heights Park District's $17 million Olympic Indoor Swim Center renovation project includes a two-story addition on two sides of the building, and upgrades to the existing structure.

      The Arlington Heights Park District's $17 million Olympic Indoor Swim Center renovation project includes a two-story addition on two sides of the building, and upgrades to the existing structure. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A two-story, 53,975-square-foot addition is being built at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center in Arlington Heights. It will include a gymnasium with two full-sized basketball courts, a second-floor indoor walking track, a 30-by-50-foot warm water pool, a fitness area and multipurpose rooms.

      A two-story, 53,975-square-foot addition is being built at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center in Arlington Heights. It will include a gymnasium with two full-sized basketball courts, a second-floor indoor walking track, a 30-by-50-foot warm water pool, a fitness area and multipurpose rooms. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Construction workers have put up a building shell for the two-story addition at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center in Arlington Heights. The project is expected to be complete in January 2020.

      Construction workers have put up a building shell for the two-story addition at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center in Arlington Heights. The project is expected to be complete in January 2020. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Arlington Heights residents can take a last lap this weekend at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center as the ongoing renovation project makes its way to the pool itself.

Construction work since August has been on a two-story, 53,975-square-foot addition on the north and west sides of the center at 660 N. Ridge Ave. When complete, it will be the park district's largest indoor facility, including a gymnasium with two full-size basketball courts, a second-floor indoor walking track, a 30-by-50-foot warm-water pool, a fitness area and multipurpose rooms.

About $1 million of the $17 million project will be spent on maintenance of the existing building, including fixing a pool drain, replacing the boiler and installing a new dehumidification system.

Now that the park district has received its final permit from the Illinois Department of Public Health, contractors can begin work on the inside.

"It's been moving along at the pace we thought it would," said park board President Maryfran Leno, adding that the project is still on track to be done by January 2020.

While the Arlington Heights Park District's only indoor pool is closed, residents can visit four nearby pools and still receive resident rates, officials said. Those pools are: Buffalo Grove Park District's Fitness Center, Mount Prospect Park District's RecPlex, Elk Grove Park District's Pavilion Aquatics Center, and Harper College and Palatine Park District's Health and Recreation Center. Proof of Arlington Heights residency is required.

Free open swim is planned at Olympic from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday before the building closes for renovations. Park district officials are encouraging patrons to snap a photo at Olympic and post it to Facebook or Instagram; photos received will become part of a mural in the new building.

The district also plans to unveil a new name for the facility. Leno said an internal parks staff committee is reviewing the submissions made by the public last fall before bringing recommendations to the park board, which will make the final naming decision.

Related Coverage
Arlington Heights Park District to rename Olympic pool, park
Related Article
Arlington Heights Park District to rename Olympic pool, park
 
Olympic Indoor Swim Center upgrade project begins in Arlington Heights
Related Article
Olympic Indoor Swim Center upgrade project begins in Arlington Heights
 
Olympic pool expansion in Arlington Heights to cost nearly $17 million
Related Article
Olympic pool expansion in Arlington Heights to cost nearly $17 million
 
Arlington Heights trustees approve Olympic Park swim center expansion
Related Article
Arlington Heights trustees approve Olympic Park swim center expansion
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 