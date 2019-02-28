Metra warns of more big delays during afternoon rush

hello

Metra is warning commuters to expect "extensive delays and crowding" for trains running out of Chicago's Union Station and says riders should consider finding other ways home to the suburbs this afternoon and evening.

Even if a computer glitch that has plagued the station all day is fixed soon, delays are likely, the commuter rail agency reported on metrarail.com.

Metra will operate BNSF trains on a "load and go" basis, with trains leaving when they are full and making all stops between Union Station and Downers Grove Main Street or all stops between Downers Grove Main Street and Aurora. Inbound service "will be extremely limited" on BNSF, Metra's busiest line.

As examples, the BNSF train scheduled to depart at 4:25 p.m. was running 52 minutes late, Metra reported. But the 5:06 p.m. train was only 22 minutes behind.

On the Heritage Corridor and SouthWest Service, customers should expect extensive delays. Customers should consider using alternate transportation, such as the Rock Island Line.

Other commuter lines likely to have extensive delays are the Milwaukee District North Line and West Line and North Central Service.

People at Union Station will be routed away from the concourses and into the Great Hall to prevent overcrowding, Metra announced.

The trouble stems from communications issues with Amtrak's automated system, spokesman Marc Magliari said. Switching over to manual control "leads to delays," he said.

The problem cropped up in the morning, when commutes turned into marathon. Trains between Union Station and Western Station were briefly halted around 9:45 a.m. Frustrated commuters reported sitting in rail cars for nearly three hours.

"Hey Metra at what point does offering a refund for absolutely failing to deliver acceptable service levels kick in?" BNSF rider Karl Cordes of Naperville asked on Twitter.

He experienced a two-hour delay and a train ride that lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes.

"The mood in the car was one of frustration, most people (had) heads down in their phones and laptops trying to work," Cordes said.

Trains that use Ogilvie Transportation Center aren't affected by the signal problem, but are likely to be more crowded.