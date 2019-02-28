McHenry County coroner to step down amid cancer treatment

McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski is stepping down to address health complications related to cancer treatment.

Majewski, who was first elected coroner in 2012, plans to retire March 23, according to a resignation letter submitted last week to county board members. Her term was set to expire in 2020.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of McHenry County," she said in the notice. "I have been blessed to have witnessed the resilience and hopefulness of families who have lost loved ones, to have worked with dedicated professionals both here at the government center and across McHenry County, and to have had the opportunity to meet so many McHenry County citizens, young and old, at presentations and seminars."

She declined to comment further, saying her thoughts were summed up in the letter.

County Board Chairman Jack Franks will appoint Majewski's successor, who must be approved by the full board. Though state statute list few requirements for the coroner position, Franks said he wants to find someone who is "highly qualified" for the job.

"We're going to be exploring multiple avenues when it comes to fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of the coroner's office with maximum efficiency to the taxpayer in mind," he said, noting those options could include sharing resources with other counties.

Majewski said she'll help with the changeover once her replacement is chosen to ensure a "smooth and seamless transition of leadership."