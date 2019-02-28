Feder: Sportscaster Peggy Kusinski wins Ring Lardner Award

Veteran Chicago sportscaster Peggy Kusinski has been named broadcast recipient of the 2019 Ring Lardner Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism, Robert Feder writes.

Named for the world famous sportswriter, humorist and satirist, the award will be presented April 18 at Union League Club of Chicago, 65 West Jackson Boulevard.

