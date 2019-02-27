Slick conditions lead to road closures, accidents

Several roads are closed this morning due to slick conditions, Sigalert is reporting.

Route 41 is closed in Lake Forest and Algonquin Road is closed between Bateman and Helm roads near Barrington Hills due to icy conditions, Sigalert is reporting.

In addition, about a dozen small crashes are being reported in Lake, McHenry, Cook and Kane counties due to slick roadways. Accidents are being reported in Waukegan, Hawthorn Woods, and Lake Barrington.

People ae urged to slow down and leave plenty of room to stop.