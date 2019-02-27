 
News

One dead, one critically injured in Aurora fire

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 2/27/2019 4:20 PM
hello
  • One person was killed and another critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora.

    One person was killed and another critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Crews battle a fire in Aurora Wednesday on the 1800 block of Carnation Court in Aurora.

      Crews battle a fire in Aurora Wednesday on the 1800 block of Carnation Court in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Aurora firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that killed one person and left another critically injured Wednesday in Aurora.

    Aurora firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that killed one person and left another critically injured Wednesday in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

One person was killed and another critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora, authorities said.

A fire department spokesman said the ages and sex of the victims were not immediately available.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Carnation Court at 1:57 p.m., the spokesman said. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

More details are expected to be available later tonight.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 