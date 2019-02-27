One dead, one critically injured in Aurora fire
Updated 2/27/2019 4:20 PM
One person was killed and another critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora, authorities said.
A fire department spokesman said the ages and sex of the victims were not immediately available.
Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Carnation Court at 1:57 p.m., the spokesman said. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.
More details are expected to be available later tonight.
