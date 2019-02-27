One dead, one critically injured in Aurora fire

Aurora firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that killed one person and left another critically injured Wednesday in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

One person was killed and another critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

One person was killed and another critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora, authorities said.

A fire department spokesman said the ages and sex of the victims were not immediately available.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Carnation Court at 1:57 p.m., the spokesman said. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

More details are expected to be available later tonight.