Michael Cohen reportedly to testify that Trump knew of WikiLeaks plot

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, speaks with the media Tuesday as he departs after testifying before a closed-door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, will tell Congress on Wednesday that Trump knew that his longtime adviser Roger Stone was communicating with WikiLeaks about publishing stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee, according to the text of his prepared opening statement published by multiple news organizations.

In the prepared remarks, first published by Politico, Cohen calls Trump a "racist," a "con man" and a "cheat" and levels accusations that the president personally signed a check to cover "hush money payments" to keep quiet an affair with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen also plans to testify that he previously lied to Congress about when Trump abandoned a business project in Moscow, although he will deny that Trump personally told him to lie.

"He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat," the remarks say, referring to Trump. "He was a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails."