Krishnamoorthi: Any illegal act regarding Trump not discussed yet? Cohen: Yes.

In this screen grab from a Washington Post video, Michael Cohen answers questions from U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors are scrutinizing a final conversation between Michael Cohen and President Donald Trump or his representative, Cohen indicated after a question by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi at a House hearing Wednesday.

"What did (the president) or his agent communicate to you?" Krishnamoorthi, of Schaumburg, asked Cohen, the president's former attorney, at a Committee on Oversight and Government Reform session.

"Unfortunately, this topic is being investigated right now by the Southern District of New York," Cohen said, adding authorities asked him not to discuss it.

"Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act regarding Donald Trump we haven't yet discussed today?" asked Democrat Krishnamoorthi.

"Yes, and again those are part of the investigation" by the Southern District of New York, Cohen responded.

It was the second of three days of testimony before House and Senate committees for Cohen, a disbarred attorney who heads to prison in May after being convicted on charges of lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to Trump's campaign.

The disclosure about the probe into the conversation last fall dropped "a bit of a bombshell," Krishnamoorthi said.

Trump, who has tweeted that Cohen is a "rat," said in a statement his former confidante was "a felon, a disbarred lawyer, and a convicted perjurer, who lied to both Congress and the Special Counsel (Robert Mueller) in a 'deliberate and premeditated' fashion according to the Special Counsel's Office."

Cohen testified he paid hush money on Trump's orders to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement to prevent her from speaking of an alleged affair with the president.

"Nothing at the Trump Organization was ever done if it was not run through Donald Trump?" Krishnamoorthi asked.

"One-hundred percent certain," Cohen said.

Trump stated Cohen "offers what he says is evidence, but the only support for that is his own testimony, which has proven before to be worthless."

Krishnamoorthi described Cohen's demeanor as both "feisty" and a "little weathered."

"At the same time he sounded almost liberated," Krishnamoorthi said. "I mean, what more could possibly happen to him?"

On Thursday Cohen will answer questions in a private session with the House Intelligence Committee, whose members include Krishnamoorthi and Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago.