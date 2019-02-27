Feder: Cumulus cancels Steve Dahl podcast deal
Updated 2/27/2019 6:21 AM
Two months after Cumulus Media dropped radio legend Steve Dahl as afternoon personality on news/talk WLS 890-AM, the company has terminated its partnership agreement for his daily podcast, Robert Feder writes.
Dahl was notified Tuesday that his deal with Cumulus will be over as of Friday.
