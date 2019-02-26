Feder: WCPT 820-AM rolls out new weekday evening lineup
With the demise of Norman Goldman's syndicated talk show, Newsweb Radio progressive talk WCPT 820-AM has rolled out a new weekday evening lineup, Robert Feder writes.
Rick Ungar, former co-host of "Steele & Ungar" on the Sirius XM POTUS channel, now hosts a syndicated talk show from 5 to 7 p.m.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
