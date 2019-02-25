14-way mayoral race could test Chicago ballot counting

An election worker hands a voting receipt to a voter at a polling station in Chicago. Associated Press/2012

With 31,000 mail-in ballots not yet returned on the eve of Tuesday's 14-way Chicago mayoral election, officials talked openly about a nightmare scenario that suddenly looks real: a contest so close it drags on for days and could include a recount.

Election Board spokesman Jim Allen is not predicting that will happen. But he's at least acknowledging the possibility with 62,671 mail-in ballots requested, only 31,000 returned and a crowded field of 14 candidates for Chicago mayor.

Mail-in ballots can be counted later, so long as they are postmarked on Tuesday.

The candidates for mayor are Bill Daley, the former U.S. commerce secretary whose father and brother both held the office; Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle; Lori Lightfoot, the former Chicago Police Board head; Paul Vallas, the former Chicago Public Schools CEO; former Chicago Board of Education head Gery Chico; state Comptroller Susana Mendoza; former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy; lawyer Jerry Joyce; Amara Enyia; Bob Fioretti; La Shawn Ford; John Kozlar; Neal Sales-Griffin; and Willie Wilson.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.