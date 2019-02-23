Palatine honors 3 firefighters killed fighting 1973 blaze

The Palatine Fire Department hosted a memorial service Saturday morning at the Palatine Firefighter's Memorial at the corner of North Brockway and Slade streets to recognize the service and sacrifice of three volunteer firefighters who died in the line of duty on Feb. 23, 1973.

Volunteer firefighters John Wilson, Richard Freeman and Warren Ahlgrim were killed fighting a blaze in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Palatine.

An honor guard marched from the fire station at 39 E. Colfax St. to the firefighters memorial site escorted by a police vehicle and bagpipes. Palatine firefighters lined up around the memorial as a prayer was read by Rev. Tim Fairman.

Firefighter Eric Jordan read these words memorializing the fallen before ringing a bell three times: "When a firefighter had died in the line of duty, paying the supreme sacrifice, it was the mournful toll of the bell that solemnly announced a comrade's passing."