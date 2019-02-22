Truck crashes through fence along Lake-Cook Road in Arlington Heights

Traffic was shut down on eastbound Lake-Cook Road between Wilke and Schaefer roads in Arlington Heights Friday afternoon after a semitrailer crashed through a fence, far right. Courtesy of Kathleen Brady

A semitrailer, top, crashed through a fence into a backyard near Lake-Cook Road and Schaefer Road in Arlington Heights on Friday. Courtesy of Kathleen Brady

A semitrailer crashed through a fence and into a residential backyard along Lake-Cook Road on the north side of Arlington Heights on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident was reported just before 3 p.m. on eastbound Lake-Cook near Schaefer Road, which is between Arlington Heights Road and Route 53. Eastbound traffic on Lake-Cook was shut down at Wilke Road, forcing drivers onto nearby residential side streets to the south in Arlington Heights.

Police said the driver veered off the road and struck the backyard fences of three residences. He also damaged a street sign, a tree and several utility boxes.

He was extricated by Arlington Heights firefighters and taken to Northwest Community Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. He was ticketed for leaving the roadway, damaging public property and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.