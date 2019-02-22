Eastbound Lake-Cook Road closed for hours after crash in Arlington Heights

Traffic was shut down on eastbound Lake-Cook Road between Wilke and Schaefer roads in Arlington Heights Friday afternoon after a semitrailer crashed through a fence, far right. Courtesy of Kathleen Brady

A semitrailer, top, crashed through a fence into a backyard near Lake-Cook Road and Schaefer Road in Arlington Heights on Friday. Courtesy of Kathleen Brady

A semitrailer crashed through a fence and into a residential backyard along Lake-Cook Road on the north side of Arlington Heights, authorities said.

The accident was reported just before 3 p.m. on eastbound Lake-Cook near Schaefer Road, which is between Arlington Heights Road and Route 53. Eastbound traffic on Lake-Cook was shut down at Wilke Road, forcing drivers onto nearby residential side streets to the south in Arlington Heights. At 5:30 p.m., traffic still was diverting through neighborhood streets to get around the blockage.

A police official said the crash was under investigation late Friday afternoon.