Eastbound Lake-Cook Road closed for hours after crash in Arlington Heights

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/22/2019 6:10 PM
  • Typically quiet Pheasant Trail Drive was crowded Friday evening as eastbound Lake-Cook Road remained closed from near Wilke Road past Schaefer Road hours after a traffic accident, forcing vehicles onto side streets.

  • A semitrailer, top, crashed through a fence into a backyard near Lake-Cook Road and Schaefer Road in Arlington Heights on Friday.

  • Traffic was shut down on eastbound Lake-Cook Road between Wilke and Schaefer roads in Arlington Heights Friday afternoon after a semitrailer crashed through a fence, far right.

A semitrailer crashed through a fence and into a residential backyard along Lake-Cook Road on the north side of Arlington Heights, authorities said.

The accident was reported just before 3 p.m. on eastbound Lake-Cook near Schaefer Road, which is between Arlington Heights Road and Route 53. Eastbound traffic on Lake-Cook was shut down at Wilke Road, forcing drivers onto nearby residential side streets to the south in Arlington Heights. At 5:30 p.m., traffic still was diverting through neighborhood streets to get around the blockage.

A police official said the crash was under investigation late Friday afternoon.

