Downers North: Remember Beth's spirit of strength while helping others

The Downers Grove North High School community is urging students to celebrate the life of student and volleyball player Beth Dunlap by finding ways to "remember her spirit of strength while helping others."

Beth was struck by a vehicle around 11 a.m. Tuesday outside the school near the intersection of Main and Grant streets, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

North Principal Janice Schwarze said the family informed her that "Beth has unrecoverable injuries" and they are making funeral arrangements.

"Beth appreciates the love and prayers that everyone has offered," the family told Schwarze. "Please continue to pray for Beth and celebrate her life."

"Those who know Beth know that she was a fierce competitor and a strong person," Schwarze told students on Friday while the school observed 18 seconds of silence in her honor. "As hard as this loss is for all of us, I believe that she would want us to be strong and take care of each other. In fact, Beth's family has ensured that she will take care of others by donating her organs. While this tragedy has forever changed the lives of many in our community, the lives of other people have new hope because of Beth.

"As a tribute to Beth, I ask you to think about ways to remember her spirit of strength while helping others. Beth's number in volleyball was 18. Consider doing something positive in regard to this number in her honor. For example, you might perform 18 random acts of kindness. You might donate $18 to a charity. Do what feels right.

"The North High community is obviously hurting right now, but by caring for each other, we will get through this together. If you are struggling with this news and need support today or any day, please do not hesitate to visit the counseling office. If you're worried about someone else, please let us know. We are always here to help you."

Schwarze said the school's counseling and student support services staff will continue to provide assistance as long as students need it.

"Any student who is struggling is encouraged to seek out their counselor," Schwarze said. "Parents, don't hesitate to call your child's counselor if you want someone to initiate contact with your child."