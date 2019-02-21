5 years in prison for repeat Carpentersville marijuana busts

A Carpentersville man heads to prison after pleading guilty in a 2016 marijuana arrest that occurred while he was on probation for a 2013 bust when police discovered some 30 pounds of pot in his house while responding to a domestic complaint.

Daniel L. Forcucci, 48, of the 2000 block of Limestone Lane, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony marijuana possession charge and was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $8,285, which includes a $5,000 drug fine.

Forcucci was arrested after a June 22, 2016, search of a storage locker in Algonquin turned up marijuana, leading to a subsequent search of his house on Limestone Lane, which turned up at least another 22 pounds of pot, according to court records. The most severe charge he faced was cannabis trafficking of more 5,000 grams, which carried a punishment of six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

That charge and other felony charges were dismissed by prosecutors as part of Forcucci's guilty plea to possession of 2,000 to 5,000 grams, or up to 11 pounds of marijuana, which was accepted by Judge John Barsanti.

"(Forcucci) is accepting the consequences of his actions," defense attorney Sam Amirante said. "He hopes when this is over, he can put it behind him and be a productive member of society."

Amirante had argued the search at Next Door Storage was done without a warrant, violated his client's constitutional rights against unreasonable search and seizure, and improperly led to a search warrant being obtained for Forcucci's residence. Amirante also contended another person had access to the storage locker, according to court records.

Forcucci first got in trouble in spring 2013 after police were called to his house for a domestic complaint involving his girlfriend. Officers saw marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view and returned with a search warrant, seizing some 30 pounds.

Forcucci was charged with cannabis trafficking but pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge, was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $5,000.

Under state law, Forcucci can have his prison term halved for good behavior. He also gets credit for 13 days served at the Kane County jail until he posted bail.

Forcucci also faces felony marijuana charges in McHenry County stemming from the Algonquin storage locker search. He is next due in court in Woodstock on Wednesday.