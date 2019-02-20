Watch livestream of interview with Prospect Heights mayoral candidates
Updated 2/20/2019 1:36 PM
hello
The Daily Herald will livestream a joint interview at 2 p.m. Thursday with the two candidates in the race for mayor of Prospect Heights.
The interview will be available on the Daily Herald Facebook page and on dailyherald.com.
Incumbent Mayor Nicholas Helmer and challenger Lawrence Rosenthal will be questioned by Daily Herald opinion editor Jim Slusher and writer Eric Peterson.
The race features Helmer in a bid for a re-election term as village president, challenged by Rosenthal, who is current Prospect Heights alderman for Ward 2.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.