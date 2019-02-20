Pritzker wants to legalize sports betting
SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing raising more than $1 billion in state revenue by legalizing recreational marijuana and sports betting.
The Democrat is delivering his plan for a $39 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
He says it focuses on spending for education, health and human services, and public safety.
Pritzker campaigned on legalizing marijuana and on Wednesday called for legalized sports better. He also wants a tax on insurance companies.
The governor also wants to reform the income tax system with a graduated tax based on income. Voters would have to approve that in 2020.
