 
Columns

Feder: WBBM Newsradio tops ratings in January

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 2/20/2019 7:06 AM
hello
  • Whether you think of it as the home of the Bears or the place for "traffic and weather on the eights," WBBM Newsradio got Chicago radio listeners through a bitterly cold January riding high atop the ratings, Robert Feder writes.

    Whether you think of it as the home of the Bears or the place for "traffic and weather on the eights," WBBM Newsradio got Chicago radio listeners through a bitterly cold January riding high atop the ratings, Robert Feder writes.

Whether you think of it as the home of the Bears or the place for "traffic and weather on the eights," WBBM Newsradio got Chicago radio listeners through a bitterly cold January riding high atop the ratings, Robert Feder writes.

The Entercom all-news combo of WBBM 780-AM and WCFS 105.9-FM blasted back into first place in the Nielsen Audio survey released Tuesday. The survey period ran from January 3 to January 30.

Get the full report, and more Chicago radio news, at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 