Feder: WBBM Newsradio tops ratings in January

Whether you think of it as the home of the Bears or the place for "traffic and weather on the eights," WBBM Newsradio got Chicago radio listeners through a bitterly cold January riding high atop the ratings, Robert Feder writes.

The Entercom all-news combo of WBBM 780-AM and WCFS 105.9-FM blasted back into first place in the Nielsen Audio survey released Tuesday. The survey period ran from January 3 to January 30.

Get the full report, and more Chicago radio news, at robertfeder.com.