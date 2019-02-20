Aurora firefighters battle blaze at industrial property

According to the fire department's Facebook page, plastics on the outside of an industrial building caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of North Russell Avenue in Aurora. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

Aurora firefighters battled a large fire Wednesday afternoon at an industrial property just east of New Haven Park.

According to the fire department's Facebook page, firefighters were on the 800 block of North Russell Avenue after plastics on the outside of a building caught fire about 3 p.m. The fire department said the blaze was under control about 3:45 p.m. but crews remained on scene to check for hot spots and perform overhaul.

There were no reported injuries.

Video and photographs showed thick black smoke billowing from the debris as firefighters used multiple hoselines and a ladder truck to battle the blaze.