Watch livestream of Buffalo Grove mayoral interview

Mike Terson, left, and Beverly Sussman, right, are candidates for Buffalo Grove mayor in the 2019 election.

The Daily Herald will livestream video of a joint interview Wednesday of the two candidates in the race for village president of Buffalo Grove.

The forum will be shown on www.dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald Facebook page.

Incumbent Village President Beverly Sussman and challenger Michael Terson will take part in a conversation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. They will be questioned by Daily Herald opinion editor Jim Slusher and writer Steve Zalusky.

For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay on www.dailyherald.com shortly after the forum.

The race features Sussman in a bid for a second term as village president, challenged by Terson who served one term as a village trustee from 2011 to 2015.