Snow, ice, expected this morning. Here's what you need to know.

hello

A winter storm warning expires at noon for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties.

Snow showers, with brief periods of heavy snowfall possible, are forecast to continue through the start of the morning commute, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Snow should turn to a mix of freezing drizzle and snow around sunrise and continue through the morning commute.

Most areas will see less than an inch of snow, officials said.

The ice and snow could result in slick travel conditions during the rush hour commute Wednesday morning, officials said. People are urged to give themselves extra time when leaving.