Route 31 closed after fatal crash in Carpentersville

hello

Carpentersville police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 31 near Raceway Woods.

Route 31 was closed and authorities were on the scene as of about 1:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post on the village's public safety page. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Additional information was not immediately available. The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.