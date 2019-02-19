Police: Sting leads to seizure of drugs, stolen guns at South Elgin home

After a covert operation by the North Central Narcotics Task Force, police have recovered drugs and weapons, some of which were stolen, from a South Elgin home and charged two men with dealing drugs, authorities announced Tuesday.

Cristian Flores, 22, of West Dundee was charged in Cook County with four counts of dealing cocaine and Mario Prado, 26, of South Elgin, was charged in Kane County with two counts of dealing cocaine as well as two weapons offenses, drug possession and child endangerment, according to a news release from the task force.

The investigation began in January after agents identified Flores as a suspected cocaine dealer, the news release said. Flore sold cocaine to an undercover agent on four separate occasions in the Hoffman Estates area, authorities said, and after the meetings, agents would follow him to meetings with Prado. Authorities said they suspected Prado was supplying the cocaine and began watching his home on the 500 block of Jenna Drive.

Early Thursday morning, task force agents, aided by the Illinois State Police, executed a search warrant at Prado's home and seized 76.6 grams of cocaine, 31.6 grams of crack cocaine, 89 grams of hydrocodone syrup and $5,479 in cash, the news release said. Officers also found nine firearms including several weapons that agents have confirmed were stolen, authorities said.

A Kane County judge set Prado's bond at $200,000. A Cook County judge set Flores' bond at $8,750.