NIU vigil to honor student, alumnus killed in Aurora
Updated 2/19/2019 11:30 AM
Northern Illinois University will conduct a vigil, "Standing With Aurora: Honoring Our Huskies," to remember a student and an alumnus who were killed Feb. 15 in the shootings at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.
The vigil will be at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Regency Room of the Holmes Student Center, 600 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.
Trevor Wehner, of Sheridan, was a senior studying human resources management. He was at his first day as an intern at Pratt when he was killed.
The vigil will also honor Clayton Parks of Elgin, a 2014 graduate. Parks was a human resources manager for Pratt, overseeing three plants, including the Aurora facility.
