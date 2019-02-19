Minor injuries after SUV hits man, sends him over I-290 bridge

A man suffered minor injuries after a driver clipped him and sent him from the Biesterfield Road bridge over I-290 down to an embankment below Monday afternoon, Elk Grove Village police said.

The 22-year-old Elk Grove Village man was walking eastbound on the roadway when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue traveling in the same direction about 12:55 p.m., according to authorities. He went over a guardrail and onto the embankment sloping toward the expressway.

The 53-year-old driver from Rolling Meadows was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no valid proof of insurance. The pedestrian was ticketed for walking on roadway when sidewalk is available, police said.

The pedestrian was treated at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village and released.