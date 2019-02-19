Major gas leak reported near Aurora's Fox Valley Mall

Aurora Fire Department officials are warning motorists to avoid the northern entrances to Fox Valley Mall off New York Street as crews work to repair a natural gas leak that was reported just after noon.

New York Street is blocked off from Commons Drive to the northeastern mall entrance road nearest to Route 59, officials said. The northern section of the mall ring road is also closed.

The closures are likely to last well into the evening because of the severity of the damage to the pipe and the work required to repair it, officials said.

Fire officials said a construction crew digging near the Habitat For Humanity ReStore at 4100 Fox Valley Center Drive struck a four-inch gas main. Only the Habitat For Humanity store was evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.