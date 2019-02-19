Glass of wine at the salon? Arlington Heights says OK

Forbici Salon and Spa in downtown Arlington Heights is poised to become the first salon in town to sell alcohol to customers, after the village board Monday approved a new liquor license classification that would allow it. Daily Herald File Photo 2011

Patrons of Arlington Heights salons may soon be able to sip from a glass of wine while getting their nails done under new liquor code changes approved Monday by the village board.

Trustees agreed to create a new liquor license classification to allow cosmetic facilities in town to sell wine and beer to customers while they are there for services. Patrons would be limited to two servings per day.

The licensing rules, approved on a 8-0 vote Monday, would make all 92 registered cosmetologists, nail technicians and barbershops in Arlington Heights eligible to sell booze, though each business that's interested must submit to a background check and get liquor liability insurance. They would be subject to final approval by the village board.

So far, only one business has shown interest -- which is what led village officials to explore crafting language in the code in the first place.

Jackie Lewis, owner of Forbici Salon and Spa, 7 S. Highland Ave., asked village officials last year to permit alcohol sales as an additional revenue source for her business. She said for her 2,000 guests a month, it would be cost-prohibitive to give out drinks on a complimentary basis, and she didn't want to raise prices across the board.

The village joins a list of towns that allow salons and spas to sell alcohol, including Barrington, Glen Ellyn, Glencoe, Glenview, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Niles, Oak Brook and Wheaton.

Only some of those towns also permit consumption of spirits, and Arlington Heights officials say they have received inquiries from two barbershop-style operators that would offer whiskey or craft beers. But for now, the village's rules are limited to beer and wine.

Also Monday, trustees agreed to create a new category for the retail sale of liquor at hotels within gift shops and/or in-room minibars. Two hotels in town -- Courtyard by Marriott Chicago Arlington Heights North and South -- already sell alcohol but have been grandfathered into the village regulations.

Only hotel guests are allowed to make purchases, and they must show proof they're staying there before a sale is made, officials said.

The new licenses would cost businesses $1,400, and it could take up to 10 weeks to get a license after submitting an application.